June 17, 2022 - The Coastal Health District HIV Prevention Program, in partnership with Walgreens, will hold free HIV testing events on Monday, June 27, to commemorate National HIV Testing Day (NHTD). This year’s NHTD events will be held at these Walgreens locations in Chatham and Glynn counties:
- 2109 E. Victory Drive, Savannah
- 11509 Abercorn Street, Savannah
- 4210 Augusta Road, Garden City
- 4575 Altama Avenue, Brunswick
All testing is free and confidential and results will be available in about one minute. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive and counseling will be made available to those individuals. Individuals who get tested at any of the Coastal Health District NHTD event locations on June 27 will receive a $10 gift card.
This year’s theme is “HIV Testing is Self-care.” Self-care to promote physical and mental health has been a predominant theme during the pandemic. This National HIV Testing Day, they encourage people to get tested and know their HIV status to help them stay healthy. Getting tested for HIV has never been easier. In addition to free testing at health departments and outreach events, they now offer free self-test kits that can be used at home.
National HIV Testing Day is an opportunity to raise awareness, encourage people to get the facts, tested, get involved, and get linked to care and treatment services.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. People at higher risk should get tested more often.
As a reminder, HIV testing is always free by appointment at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties and available Monday through Friday during regular health department hours of operation.
For more information on Coastal Health District HIV services, visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/hiv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.