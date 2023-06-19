June 19, 2023 - Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s only comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, is now offering Pediatric CPR Classes. According to Coastal Care Partners Pediatrician Dr. Kelsey Alexander, “It’s smart for all parents to know in emergency situations. That’s why we consider this such an incredibly important service to offer to our community.”
The Pediatric CPR classes are 30-minute classes offered once a week at 11:45 a.m. on Thursdays at Coastal Care Partners’ office, located at 4B Skidaway Village Walk. These classes offer one-on-one instruction with Shelley Fields, who serves as Medical Assistant for Coastal Care Partners’ pediatric clinic and has 24 years of experience as a paramedic. Dr. Alexander notes, “These 30-minute classes are a great opportunity for parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and babysitters to learn practical tips and ask questions in a comforting environment.” These classes are not certification courses.
