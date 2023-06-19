June 19, 2023 - Savannah Speech and Hearing Center has been awarded a generous grant from the Jack Golden Fund through the Savannah Community Foundation to purchase GSI Audio/TympStar Pro hearing testing equipment. This technology will enable clients of all ages to receive high quality, varied and comprehensive audiological tests to ensure that each individual’s hearing health requirements, and the related developmental needs of children in particular, are met. The purchase of this equipment will significantly increase the capacity of our Audiology Program in conducting reliable hearing tests for our community.
The Jack Golden Field of Interest Fund (the “Jack Golden Fund”) exists to offer grants to nonprofits that provide health care support in Bryan, Chatham and/or Effingham Counties, Georgia.
