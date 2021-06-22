June 22, 2021 - St. Joseph's Candler released an update on the cybersecurity incident that took place on June 17, 2021.
"St. Joseph’s/Candler is continuing to investigate the 6/17 cybersecurity incident, and we are working diligently to prioritize patient care. Nothing is more important to us than continuing to provide the care our patients expect.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and it is critically important to protect the integrity of the investigation. We will share updates as appropriate.
Patient care operations continue at our facilities using established back-up processes and other computer downtime procedures. These procedures are specifically designed for events like system upgrades or other circumstances that may cause computer downtime. Our physicians, nurses and staff are trained to provide care in these types of situations and are committed to doing everything they can to mitigate disruption and provide uninterrupted care to our patients.
If you currently have an appointment for imaging, surgery, primary care, specialty physician practices or any other outpatient procedure, you should keep your appointment. You will be contacted if your appointment needs to be rescheduled for any reason.
For oncology care, patients should contact their doctors directly to check on the status of appointments and procedures.
We thank our patients for their patience during this time and apologize for any delays they may experience as we continue to address this situation."
