June 23, 2023 - Chatham Orthopaedic Surgery Center has been named the #2 orthopaedic ambulatory surgery center in the nation by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, a respected global research firm.
This 3rd edition of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers has awarded the leading 510 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in the US based on quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations, relative to in-state competition. For the first time, ambulatory surgery centers from all US states were included in the survey. Over 5,000 ambulatory surgery centers were analyzed, resulting in a varying number of ASCs awarded per state, as reported by Newsweek – America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023. This is the second year in a row that Chatham Orthopaedic Surgery Center has been recognized within the top 10 orthopaedic ambulatory surgery centers in the nation by Newsweek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.