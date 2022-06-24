June 24, 2022 - As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.
The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.
By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care.To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities
Brunswick - St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street
July 10, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Blackshear - NFC Building, 705 College Avenue
July 12, 2022 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
