June 26, 2023 - Savannah Speech and Hearing Center has been awarded a grant from the Emerging Leaders Committee of the Savannah Community Foundation to benefit our Speech-Language Pathology program, which provides comprehensive services that can improve nearly all aspects of communication, as well as cognition, feeding, oral-motor development, and overall quality of life for individuals of all ages. This grant will help the Savannah Speech and Hearing Center (SSHC) to maintain an adequate number of current assessments to serve our Savannah, Pooler and school locations. SSHC is a service award-winning, non-profit agency and the only one of its kind in this part of the state to provide services through scholarships and a sliding fee scale to individuals and families who need financial assistance.
The Savannah Community Foundation is an umbrella philanthropic organization through which individuals, families, businesses, and charities support the wellbeing of our community. Its Emerging Leaders Committee is composed of about 35 young professionals sponsored by their employers who meet twice a year to learn about charitable needs in our area. The ELC evaluates responses to the Foundation’s Request for ELC Proposals issued in the Spring and Fall of each year and distributes approximately $12,000 each cycle to local charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.