June 3, 2021 - The Savannah Community Foundation, Inc. recently announced the 2021 recipients of $39,000 in distributions from the Jack Golden Field-of-Interest Fund.  The Fund was created by the Last Will and Testament of Savannah native Jack Golden to provide assistance to health service agencies located in Bryan, Chatham and Effingham Counties, Georgia.  The recipients, amounts and purposes of this year’s distribution are as follows.

  • The Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council will receive $1,865 to assist with free adult oral health clinic visits.
  • Camp Sunshine will receive $2,500 for hospital-based programs for children receiving oncology treatment at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.
  • The Salvation Army of Savannah will receive $2,500 to help with its Medical Copay Program.
  • Georgia Regional Hospital at Savannah will receive $5,000 to help purchase tools and educational supplies for its Small Engine Repair Program.
  • The Savannah Volunteer Dental Clinic will receive $8,000 to purchase equipment for dental operatories.
  • The Savannah Association for the Blind will receive $9,160 to purchase approximately 150 prismatic lenses for its low vision clients.
  • Union Mission will receive $10,000 to expand its counseling program for homeless and at-risk individuals.
All non-profit health service agencies located in Bryan, Chatham and/or Effingham Counties, Georgia with potential “eligible projects” are encouraged to send a request to grants@savfoundation.org to be included in next year’s request for proposals that will be issued in March or April.  An “eligible project” is one that is not a part of the applicant organization’s normal, routine service program and that was not included in the applicant organization’s budget for the calendar year of the award.  Eligible projects include the provision of health care services, education and supplies and expenditures on equipment, including capital equipment, to be used in provision of such services.         
 
Founded in 1953 and reorganized in 1986 as a Section 501(c)(3) public charity, The Savannah Community Foundation is an “umbrella” charitable nonprofit corporation through which individuals, families, businesses, civic clubs and even other charities support charitable endeavors in the Savannah area and throughout the United States.

It may be contacted in any of the following ways:
The Savannah Community Foundation
2225 Norwood Avenue, Ste. B
Savannah, GA   31406
912-921-7700
For more information about The Savannah Community Foundation, please visit www.savfoundation.org.

