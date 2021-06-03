June 3, 2021 - The Savannah Community Foundation, Inc. recently announced the 2021 recipients of $39,000 in distributions from the Jack Golden Field-of-Interest Fund. The Fund was created by the Last Will and Testament of Savannah native Jack Golden to provide assistance to health service agencies located in Bryan, Chatham and Effingham Counties, Georgia. The recipients, amounts and purposes of this year’s distribution are as follows.
- The Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council will receive $1,865 to assist with free adult oral health clinic visits.
- Camp Sunshine will receive $2,500 for hospital-based programs for children receiving oncology treatment at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.
- The Salvation Army of Savannah will receive $2,500 to help with its Medical Copay Program.
- Georgia Regional Hospital at Savannah will receive $5,000 to help purchase tools and educational supplies for its Small Engine Repair Program.
- The Savannah Volunteer Dental Clinic will receive $8,000 to purchase equipment for dental operatories.
- The Savannah Association for the Blind will receive $9,160 to purchase approximately 150 prismatic lenses for its low vision clients.
- Union Mission will receive $10,000 to expand its counseling program for homeless and at-risk individuals.
The Savannah Community Foundation
2225 Norwood Avenue, Ste. B
Savannah, GA 31406
912-921-7700
