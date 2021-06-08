June 8, 2021 - The Coastal Health District HIV Prevention Program will hold several free HIV testing events (no appointment necessary) around the Coastal Health District throughout the month of June to bring awareness to National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) and the importance of knowing your status.
Scheduled Events
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday, June 21
Richmond Hill Public Library, 9607 Ford Ave., Richmond Hill
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 22
Coastal Community Health Services, 106 Shoppers Way, Brunswick
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 23
Diversity Health Center, 303 Fraser Dr., Hinesville
- 7 – 11 p.m., Thursday, June 24
Star Castle, 550 Mall Blvd., Savannah
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, June 26
Chatham County Health Department, 1395 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah*
*(Drive-through event)
All testing is free and confidential and results will be available in about one minute. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive and counseling will be made available to those individuals.
This year’s theme, “My Test, My Way,” highlights different ways and places to get tested, including at home with a self-test. Swag bags, gift cards, and other giveaways will be available at all events.
Around 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and one in seven people do not know they have it and need to be tested. National HIV Testing Day is an opportunity to raise awareness, encourage people to get the facts, tested, get involved, and get linked to care and treatment services.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. People at higher risk should get tested more often.
HIV testing is always free by appointment at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties and available Monday through Friday during regular health department hours of operation.
For more information on Coastal Health District HIV services, visit gachd.org/hiv.
