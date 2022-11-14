November 14, 2022 - Coastal Care Partners has named Karen Osterman as its Vice President of Finance. Osterman brings more than 20 years of healthcare industry experience to Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s premier customer-focused healthcare company.

“With a background in nursing as well as finance, Karen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our growing company,” Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners said. “She shares our dedicated mission to re-create the Healthcare experience, driven by high energy, exemplary service, and innovative care solutions.” In her new role, Osterman is responsible for processing the company’s financial activities and helping the organization to continue to forward a positive growth path.

