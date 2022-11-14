November 14, 2022 - Coastal Care Partners has named Karen Osterman as its Vice President of Finance. Osterman brings more than 20 years of healthcare industry experience to Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s premier customer-focused healthcare company.
“With a background in nursing as well as finance, Karen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our growing company,” Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners said. “She shares our dedicated mission to re-create the Healthcare experience, driven by high energy, exemplary service, and innovative care solutions.” In her new role, Osterman is responsible for processing the company’s financial activities and helping the organization to continue to forward a positive growth path.
Prior to joining Coastal Care Partners, she was Director of Revenue/Coding/Compliance at The Neurological Institute of Savannah. Osterman began her healthcare career as a registered nurse at Memorial Health University Medical Center where she was a charge RN, operating room RN, and Case Manager. In addition, she worked in the Pharmaceutical Industry for both Novartis and Aventis, winning multiple awards including the Presidential and International Sales Awards. Osterman joined The Neurological Institute of Savannah as a Neurosurgical Nurse Practitioner where she spent several years managing patients before moving on to finance.
She is currently a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners as well as the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Osterman attended Georgia Southern University (GSU), where she earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing, Nurse Practitioner; and a Master of Science degree, Nursing, Clinical Nurse Specialist. She also received her B.S. degree in Nursing from GSU.
