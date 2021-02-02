February 2, 2021 - ExperCARE announced Kari Smith has been promoted as their Chief of Staff.
Smith has worked with ExperCARE since 2014, formerly serving as Director of Business Administration. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness from the State University of New York at Buffalo, NY.
Smith is a solution minded, experienced leader who has a diverse background including business management, non-profit fundraising, and leading mission trips to the Dominican Republic. As Chief of Staff, Kari uses her vast knowledge of everything ExperCARE and her heart for people to serve as an executive leader in our organization.
“Kari has been an instrumental leader in helping us continue to grow and expand our locations and services,” said Founder and CEO Catherine Grant. “ExperCARE is committed to delivering the highest quality, personalized medical care at all of our locations and we are most fortunate to have Smith’s leadership and professional experience on our growing world-class team.”
ExperCARE opened its first urgent care clinic in Richmond Hill almost 12 years ago and has since added two more clinics on Mall Blvd, Savannah and the newest clinic at 818 Abercorn St. in historic downtown Savannah.
