November 22, 2021 - Karly Johnson has joined Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, as a Nurse Care Manager. Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, said “we are excited that Karly has joined our dedicated and growing team. Our patients will benefit from Karly’s nursing experience and commitment to caring for others.”
Johnson has five years of experience with Memorial Health’s Emergency Department and most recently was a Charge Nurse with Davita Kidney Care. As Coastal Care Partners’ Nurse Care Manager, Johnson will manage the overall care of her clients and advocate for the highest quality of care. Her responsibilities include communicating with primary care physicians and specialists, organizing medicines and appointments, administering intravenous infusions, and more.
A member of the Emergency Nurses Association, Johnson is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and Stroke Life Support. She earned her B.S. degree in Nursing with honors from the University of South Carolina – Beaufort.
For more information about Coastal Care Partners, visit coastalcarepartners.com.
