March 1, 2022 - The Chatham County Health Department will offer free mammograms from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, for women who meet eligibility guidelines. The event will take place at the health department located at 1395 Eisenhower Drive.
Women who meet annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost as part of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP). BCCP provides access to breast and cervical cancer screening for women who may not otherwise have the means to access such services. The BCCP program partners with the St. Joseph’s/Candler mobile mammography program to offer free mammograms several times a year.
Breast cancer in the most common cancer in woman after skin cancer. It is estimated that about one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 356-2946.
For more information on the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, go to coastalhealthdistrict.org/bccp.
