March 1, 2023 - CURE Childhood Cancer, the only organization providing financial and emotional support to local children and families while raising funds to further critical research specifically for pediatric oncology, hosted Catie’s Gathering, a dinner and auction at the Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees' Garden, 660 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401.
March 1 - CURE Childhood Cancer Holds 'Catie's Gathering' Fundraiser in Savannah
Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
Catie’s Gathering is an annual warm and energetic event benefiting the Catie’s Fund program at CURE Childhood Cancer. This year’s Savannah dinner began with a cocktail reception featuring the sounds of old-school country and rock band Junkyard Angel. As the dinner started, CURE’s CEO Kristin Connor delivered remarks on the impact of CURE’s funding of research in precision medicine. The program also included a live and silent auction, a raffle, and an inspiring presentation of a brave young boy battling a rare type of cancer.
