F45 Starland Grand Opening.jpg

March 14, 2023 - F45 Training, a global fitness franchise that utilizes a group setting for functional 45-minute workouts, recently held its grand opening at 2400 Bull St., Savannah, Ga

Grand opening day offered group fitness classes where attendees participated in or observed the circuit workouts. Guests were also able to meet with F45 Starland team trainers and staff and had access to discounts and deals on gear, supplements and free offerings from other local vendors, including Southern Nutrition, Stretch Zone Savannah and more.

A portion of every new membership sign-up in the first month is being donated to United Way of the Coastal Empire, a non-profit dedicated to improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities in the greater Savannah area. 10% membership discounts are also available for military personnel, college students, first responders and healthcare professionals.

