March 14, 2023 - F45 Training, a global fitness franchise that utilizes a group setting for functional 45-minute workouts, recently held its grand opening at 2400 Bull St., Savannah, Ga.
Grand opening day offered group fitness classes where attendees participated in or observed the circuit workouts. Guests were also able to meet with F45 Starland team trainers and staff and had access to discounts and deals on gear, supplements and free offerings from other local vendors, including Southern Nutrition, Stretch Zone Savannah and more.
A portion of every new membership sign-up in the first month is being donated to United Way of the Coastal Empire, a non-profit dedicated to improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities in the greater Savannah area. 10% membership discounts are also available for military personnel, college students, first responders and healthcare professionals.
“The F45 Training concept keeps the sessions exciting and the circuit is a quick way to get in great shape and stay healthy,” said co-owner Jennifer Hamilton, who also owns the Pooler, Ga, location. “If the last few years taught us anything, it’s that investing in your health is so important. F45 is convenient, keeps you moving, fosters a positive and supportive community and most importantly, it's fun. I hope everyone will check it out.”
F45 Training merges three leading-edge fitness styles: HIIT, circuit and functional strength training into a single 45-minute class. Combined with nutrition coaching, progress tracking and a world-class supportive community environment, these workouts are designed to unify the body's muscle groups and help make you feel and perform better in all aspects of your everyday life. The company employs a team of athletes and scientists to deliver an enhanced workout experience, including over 10,000 innovative exercises. F45 programming leads to a range of benefits including improved energy, body composition, metabolic function and sleep quality, corresponding decreases in fat mass, stress, depression and risk of lifestyle diseases.
“From my nearly four years at the Pooler location, I have seen amazing personal transformations with my own eyes,” said Terry Phillips, regional manager of the Pooler and Starland F45 Training locations. “What keeps people coming back and remaining dedicated are the results, the great variety of workouts, and the community we’re building. Getting healthy and staying positive are excellent motivators, and F45 delivers.”
For more information, please visit the F45 Training Starland site
