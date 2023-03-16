March 16, 2023 - The Chatham County Health Department will offer free mammograms to eligible women on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the clinic at 1395 Eisenhower Drive.
The St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Mobile Mammography Unit will be in the Health Department’s parking lot from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free mammography screening will be available by appointment for women between the ages of 40 and 64 who meet income guidelines and have no health insurance coverage.
The service is by appointment only, so women are urged to schedule the free mammogram by calling the Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) at 912-356-2946.
BCCP provides access to breast and cervical cancer screening for women who may not otherwise receive such services. The BCCP program partners with the St. Joseph’s/Candler mobile mammography program to offer free mammograms several times a year.
- March 28
- May 23
- July 24
- Oct. 24
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in woman after skin cancer. It is estimated that about one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.