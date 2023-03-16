March 16, 2023 - The Chatham County Health Department will offer free mammograms to eligible women on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the clinic at 1395 Eisenhower Drive.

The St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Mobile Mammography Unit will be in the Health Department’s parking lot from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free mammography screening will be available by appointment for women between the ages of 40 and 64 who meet income guidelines and have no health insurance coverage.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.