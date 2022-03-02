March 2, 2022 - The Liberty County Health Department will offer $50 Visa gift cards to the first 100 residents who get their first or second dose* of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, March 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the health department. The Moderna vaccine is approved for people 18 and older. *(Does not include booster dose).
Appointments are required and can be scheduled by choosing a time on Wednesday, March 9, at this web address: https://coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/Liberty-Moderna
Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 912-230-5506 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Though transmission levels are currently lower than they have been, the virus is still circulating in our communities. Getting vaccinated offers the best protection from getting severely ill or hospitalized because of COVID-19.
“If this virus has shown us anything it’s that it is constantly changing,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director for the Coastal Health District. “That means we can’t let our guard down. I encourage Liberty County residents to take advantage of this opportunity and get vaccinated.”
