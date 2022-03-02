March 2, 2022 - The two main facilities of the Chatham County Health Department will be closed to the public on Friday, March 4, 2022, as the telephone system is upgraded. Temporary telephone and internet outages are expected during this time. Clients with impacted appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
The following facilities and services will be unavailable March 4:
- Main Clinic, 1395 Eisenhower Drive – clinical services, dental services, vital records, environmental health offices
- Midtown Clinic, 1602 Drayton Street – clinical services
The following facilities and services will be available March 4:
- COVID-19 Vaccination Annex, 1249 Eisenhower Drive – adult and pediatric COVID vaccinations
- COVID-19 Testing, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Savannah Civic Center
- COVID-19 Testing, 210 Technology Circle, Georgia Tech Savannah Campus in Pooler
- Chatham CARE Center, 107 B Fahm Street – HIV Services
All facilities will resume normal operational schedules on Monday, March 7, 2022.
