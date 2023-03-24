March 24, 2023 - Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia are inviting community members interested in health equity to consider becoming Community Health Advocates (CHAs). An online information and training session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

“If you are a neighborhood representative, a church or health ministry leader, community service provider, or someone who enjoys interacting, sharing information, and listening, we hope you will consider this opportunity to elevate the health equity of our community,” said Nichele Hoskins, communication manager.” The main purpose of this outreach is to build awareness among people living in Chatham County’s priority communities to help prevent, minimize, identify, and understand more about the spread of viruses. It’s especially important for people with chronic diseases like diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure. Their risk of getting very sick or dying due to COVID or influenza is high.”

