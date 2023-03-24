March 24, 2023 - The Savannah (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will hold a Black Family Wellness Expo on Saturday, March 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Greenbriar Children’s Center, 3709 Hopkins Street, Savannah, Ga., in an effort to reduce health disparities and save lives in the Black community.
This effort in Savannah is aimed at health disparities that negatively impact the health and quality of life for many in this community. The local event is a part of The Links, Incorporated’s inaugural nationwide Black Family Wellness Expos being held across the country, which aims to leverage its entire membership in the effort to improve health outcomes for Black families. The event contributes to The Links National Wellness Expos effort to raise awareness about conditions that shorten or impact the quality of life for those in the Black community.
