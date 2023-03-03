March 3, 2023 - Young children need fruits and vegetables daily to support healthy growth and brain development but a new study has found 1 in 2 Georgia children don’t eat a vegetable daily and 1 in 3 don’t eat a fruit daily. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released the results of a 2021 study, “Fruit, Vegetable, and Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Intake Among Young Children, by State.” The data indicates the importance of and need for interventions at both the national and state levels that improve young children’s nutrition to support their optimal growth and brain development.

