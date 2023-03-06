ffm.jpeg

March 6, 2023 - The Forsyth Farmers’ Market (FFM) will move to Daffin Park on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in lieu of its regular location at Forsyth Park due to the high volume of traffic expected on St. Patrick's Weekend.

The FFM Pop Up Market will also host food trucks such as The Big Cheese, Latin Chicks, and Bow Tie BBQ with others to be announced. Daffin Park is located at 1 Waring Dr S, Savannah, GA 31404.

