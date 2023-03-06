March 6, 2023 - The Forsyth Farmers’ Market (FFM) will move to Daffin Park on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in lieu of its regular location at Forsyth Park due to the high volume of traffic expected on St. Patrick's Weekend.
The FFM Pop Up Market will also host food trucks such as The Big Cheese, Latin Chicks, and Bow Tie BBQ with others to be announced. Daffin Park is located at 1 Waring Dr S, Savannah, GA 31404.
“I am ecstatic about the opportunity to showcase our market in another great area of the city," said Deidre Grim, Ph.D., executive director of FFM. "While I love Forsyth Park, I see this as an opportunity to engage, educate, and cultivate new relationships with those we may not see on any other Saturday. So, I invite all to come out and join us.”
Forsyth Farmers’ Market is Savannah’s largest food and horticulture market. Each Saturday over 40 vendors offer fresh produce, pastured meats, local honey, artisan dairy and cheeses, craft breads, baked goods, and a wide variety of prepared foods. All vendors come from within a 200 mile radius of Savannah.
