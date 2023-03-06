March 6, 2023 - UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Georgia has awarded a $95,000 grant to Step Up Savannah. The grant will support the Chatham Apprentice Program (CAP), a workforce development and resource program working to address multi-generational poverty in Chatham and surrounding counties. 

“UnitedHealthcare is committed to identifying and addressing the unmet needs of the individuals we serve to improve their overall health and quality of life,” said Michael Minor, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Georgia. “This collaboration will allow Step Up Savannah to expand on their critical programming and bring much needed employment opportunities to Georgians.” 

