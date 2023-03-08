March 8, 2023 - Whether you’re a St. Patrick’s pro or a newbie, you’ll want to be prepared for the St Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17 in Savannah, GA.
Savannah’s newest IV therapy provider TACKL Health is here to help with services that “decrease the effects of a hangover and jet lag, improve sleep, better your skin, and more.”
TACKL Health Mobile IV Lounge can be found at Savannah-area events, hotels, Airbnb’s and businesses starting with St. Patrick’s Day. Guests can expect a “clean, plush and fun environment
Kellie Huff, owner of TACKL Health and Precision Wellness by TACKL Health, said, “Studies tell us our bodies only absorb about 30 percent of vitamins and supplements when we take them orally. With IV vitamin Infusion or IM Vitamin Injections, we bypass the digestive system for immediate 100 percent absorption.”
Unlike other IV therapy treatments, TACKL Health’s advanced Push Vitamin Technology allows the body to absorb vitamins and minerals at a higher concentration level, helping you to feel better at a faster pace.
Savannahians and visitors to the Hostess City will find the brick-and-mortar location located at 4511 Habersham Street, Suite 201, in the heart of Habersham Village, and their mobile units are gassed and ready to “meet you out and hook you up.”
Anyone interested in booking TACKL Health’s Mobile IV Lounge can call 912-777-6002 or go to www.PrecisionByTACKL.com to book online.
