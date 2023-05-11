May 11, 2023 – Walk across the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University on Abercorn Street in Savannah on a weekday and the hustle and bustle of past university life is greatly diminished from its former self as an independent university, prior to the decision by the Board of Regents of the Georgia University System to merge ASU with Georgia Southern.
But all of that is about to change.
A new, four-year medical college is being planned to be located on the Armstrong Campus as a new campus for the Medical College of Georgia, in partnership with Augusta University.
The local campus will greatly benefit all local hospitals in the training of residents, doctors who provide hard work, the most recent training, and a lot of hours of medical care to improve patient care and help reduce operating costs of a hospital.
St Joseph’s/Candler is already in a partnership with the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta. Their third and fourth year students have been training in their hospital system in Savannah for more than a decade. Their campus is located in the Candler Hospital building off Derenne Ave. The proximity of the new four-year medical school to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Abercorn Street, almost across the street from the ASU campus, will be ideal.
Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon has a teaching hospital education and residency program in Savannah, located at Memorial Hospital.
Georgia Southern University has a well-respected nursing program, but no training of doctors.
The Georgia Senate Appropriations Committee chair Blake Tillery recently revealed two weeks ago that money has been set aside in the state budget to create the new four-year medical school, in partnership with Medical College of Georgia and Augusta University. The new four-year school could begin accepting new students as early as Fall 2024.
He made the announcement at a “Building a Better Bulloch Together” luncheon, and projected that in total $6.5 million in ‘seed’ money will be included in the State Budgets over the next two years.
The Medical College of Georgia has a satellite campus in Athens, and an additional campus in Columbus, GA.
The Need for More Doctors is Great
About a third of Georgians, or 3.3 million people, are living in an area with a primary care shortage. And, with Chatham, Effingham and Bryan counties’ projected population growth of upwards of 25,000 new residents due to the new Hyundai auto plant and its supplier companies which are locating near the auto plant campus in Bryan county on Rt. 16, the need for continued expansion of all area hospitals will be great. Regional growth experts project 25,000 in general population growth and projected 10,000 new jobs in the region within five years.
Georgia Healthcare Workforce Commission
Gov. Kemp’s Healthcare Workforce Commission posted its Final Report in January this year after being established in April 2022, challenged to look at the hiring and retention of healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and medical technicians.
According to the Commissioner of Dept. of Community Health, Caylee Noggle, “Maximizing our existing workforce … optimizing the education system, and then how we attract new talent into the field,” is the challenge, she told Georgia Public Broadcasting in a recent interview.
Nine of Georgia’s counties out of 159 have no doctors at all, according to Kyle Wingfield, President and CEO of Georgia Public Policy Foundation, in an interview in October 2022. In 18 counties there are no family medicine physicians. In 65 counties, there is no pediatrician. In 90 counties, there is no psychiatrist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.