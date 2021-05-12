May 12, 2021 - A free “Faith and Nutrition” training program is now available online to Savannah area faith-based organizations to help foster increased physical activity and healthy food consumption among African American adults. Also known as FAN, this training is being offered through a research study at the University of South Carolina Prevention Research Center and is supported by grant funding awarded by the CDC’s Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) program to the YMCA of Coastal Georgia and Healthy Savannah.
The free FAN training supports churches to:
• increase opportunities for physical activity and healthy eating,
• create guidelines for physical activity and healthy eating,
• engage community faith leaders in FAN goals and support their health, and
• share health messages with members.
“This is a successful program that is included in the National Cancer Institute’s Research Tested Intervention Programs and has assisted more than 200 faith-based organizations to become stronger in health,” said Healthy Savannah Nutrition Program Manager Deidre Grim, PhD, MPA, MPP, MURP. “It is designed specifically to help faith leaders support and educate their members in embracing a healthier lifestyle and nutritional choices.”
Chronic diseases have significant health and economic costs in the United States, and, according to the CDC, those health gaps remain widespread among racial and ethnic minority groups. More than 868,000 Americans die of heart disease or stroke every year, which is one-third of all deaths. Those diseases also take an economic toll, costing our health care system $214 billion per year and causing $138 billion in lost productivity on the job.
The FAN Online Training includes eight engaging lessons. Faith leaders who complete the training course can receive free resources to support their members in preventing chronic disease and improving health outcomes.
Free enrollment is now open. To sign up, please email FAN4Life@mailbox.sc.edu or call 877-971-5259. Visit prevention.sph.sc.edu/projects/fantraining.htm to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.