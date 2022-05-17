May 17, 2022 - After years of military service, often keeping the two separated for long stints of time, Kyle and Maria Retter have returned stateside and are raising a young family. Now that they have returned home, the Retters are excited to be expanding the quickly growing, 17-location fitness concept, Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs, to Georgia.
“I’ve been in the gym since I was 16 years old — it’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to be,” Kyle said. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force from 2006 to 2012 and later became a contractor working for the military, servicing C-130J aircrafts. After leaving the military, Kyle says that his interest in franchising was sparked as he began working toward a technical management degree in 2016. He proudly completed his degree with summa cum laude status, he said, and is looking forward to bringing this knowledge with him to Fitness Premier.
In operating his IT business, RetterTEK, Kyle realized that franchising would be more streamlined and reduce some of the stress he felt as a small business owner. When provided a proven model to follow, he would be able to focus more on the growth of the business. Kyle still owns and operates RetterTEK but has been able to pursue Fitness Premier franchising alongside his IT work as a result of the support the brand provides its franchisees. With someone in his corner, taking on a second business is more attainable.
“Fitness Premier gives franchisees both a proven business model to follow and the freedom to own and operate the way they want to,” he said.
After providing IT assistance to multiple Fitness Premier locations, Kyle came to realize that while cutting-edge innovation can be attractive, it is the personal aspect that really drives a brand.
“I had always dreamt of owning a small gym controlled solely through technology, but when I saw the way Fitness Premier operated and grew their gyms, I realized it’s really about being in relationships with people,” he said.
Kyle said that his goal is to open 10 locations in the next decade and remain on the ever-evolving side of fitness tech.
“We are thrilled to have Kyle on board and to be expanding the Fitness Premier name to the state of Georgia. As we embark on our most ambitious growth year to date, we are looking forward to opening more locations across the United States,” said Jason Markowicz, Fitness Premier CEO.
As the Retters embark on this journey, Kyle explains that he is taking the leap for his family. Because both Kyle and Maria are veterans, there were periods of service where they were separated for eight to 10 months. Now, Fitness Premier will be a venture that Kyle, Maria, nine month-old baby, Jaxon, and almost six-year-old, Athena, can eventually work on together.
