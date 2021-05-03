May 3, 2021 - HCA Healthcare’s South Atlantic Division has completed the purchase of Meadows Health in Vidalia, GA.
The hospital will be renamed Memorial Health Meadows Hospital. This connects it to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah and reflects HCA Healthcare’s presence in the region.
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and its employed physician practices will take on a new icon – the Caring Star - which represents the critical link between team members, physicians, patients and community.
The well-known cancer center at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital will continue to be named the Tommy and Shirley Strickland Cancer Center.
“As a part of HCA Healthcare, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital will be able to expand its innovative and patient-focused care,” said Alan Kent, President and CEO for Memorial Health Meadows Hospital. “We chose HCA Healthcare because, like us, they are committed to high-quality, community based hospitals and are focused on serving patients and giving back in a meaningful way to the Vidalia area.”
“We are committed to continue the services and high quality care provided at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital,” says Hugh Tappan, President of HCA Healthcare’s South Atlantic Division. “We focus on the recruitment of skilled specialists, expansion of key services, and a commitment to understanding all that is working well.”
As a result of the transaction, a new independent foundation will be established that will provide substantial annual investments dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of the citizens of Vidalia and its surrounding communities.
In 2020, HCA Healthcare’s South Atlantic Division Georgia hospitals provided $130M in charity care and paid $43.5M in state and local taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.