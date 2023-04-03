April 3, 2023 - Coastal Care Partners has announced that Melanie Brainard has joined the company as its new Family Nurse Practitioner.
In making the announcement, Amy Pierce, co-founder of Coastal Care Partners, said that “With Melanie’s nearly 27 years of medical experience, she understands the need for compassionate personalized care that meets each patient’s specific needs. We are excited to have her join our team.”
Melanie will work in Coastal Care Partners’ new concierge adult primary care practice headed by Dr. Amanda Bryan at 4B Skidaway Village Walk. A board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Melanie earned her B.S. degree in Nursing at Anderson University and later completed her Master of Science degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Georgetown University.
Prior to moving to Savannah, Melanie worked in the field of family medicine, oncology/hematology, and hospice. Since making Savannah her home, she has worked is obstetrics/gynecology with David Thomas, MD OB/GYN and Andrew Tucker, MD OB/GYN. Melanie has extensive experience in women’s health and family medicine.
