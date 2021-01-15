January 15, 2021 - Officials of Sankaty Light Benefits (SLB) announced today that Savannah businessman, Michael S. Fawcett, has been named Executive VP and Chief Operations officer of the health insurance and services company.
“Mr. Fawcett brings to SLB decades of experience in the management, operations, legal compliance and corporate development of healthcare-related products and services,” said Steven W. Jacobson, President and CEO of SLB. “We are thrilled to have him join our senior management team.”
In his position as Executive VP and Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Fawcett is responsible for all operations and public relations for SLB’s new ExecSelect™ health insurance plan.
Mr. Fawcett’s earlier career includes serving as a principal of numerous healthcare-related and other business ventures. He also has been a senior partner of two private equity firms and two major law firms. Additionally, he has served on multiple public and private company boards. He holds an A.B. degree from Hamilton College and a J.D. degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.
Introduced in October 2020, ExecSelect™ is a fully insured, excepted-benefits health plan that provides employers an affordable way to boost health insurance coverage for key employees. Sankaty Light Benefits is a Miami-based, privately held health insurance and services company committed to providing employers with cost-efficient solutions to today’s costly healthcare environment and highly competitive workplace.
