November 1, 2021 - St. Joseph's/Candler Foundations has a singular commitment: providing philanthropic support so that the health system can fulfill its mission, “Rooted in God's love, we treat illness and promote wellness for all people.” Newly stepping in to this essential role as Board members are Robert E. Jones, MD, and Elaine Martin.
Dr. Jones is Board Certified in both Cardiothoracic and General Surgery, and has been on staff with St Joseph’s/Candler since arriving in Savannah in 1990. He stepped out of the operating room in 2019 and for the past year has served in an administrative role as a Medical Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery, providing mentorship, serving as a liaison for the cardiothoracic department, continuing clinically to follow patients, and participating in community outreach. Dr. Jones and his spouse Mimi are esteemed members of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Mercy Society, which supports the mission of the Foundations.
Elaine Martin is a community leader in Savannah and a former St. Joseph’s/Candler social worker. Elaine is married to Robert Vincent Martin III who works in the financial services industry at Stifel. One of her daughters is currently a nurse anesthetist at SJ/C. Mr. and Mrs. Martin are St. Joseph’s/Candler Mercy Society members and have been since 2016.
The impact that Dr. Jones and Mrs. Martin can have on the Foundations Board was demonstrated quite clearly by the service history of three outgoing members: David R. Knopf, MD, Scott A. Lauretti and Henry H. Minis.
The health system presented proclamations of appreciation to the men as their 10-year terms came to a close. The proclamations were read and presented at a Board of Trustees meeting and signed by SJ/C President & CEO Paul P. Hinchey and SJ/C Foundations Board Chairperson Cindy D. Murphy.
David R. Knopf, MD, has excelled in his career for more than 40 years and his medical expertise in Diagnostic Radiology, Nuclear Medicine and Radiology has been a life-saving asset to thousands of patients in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. A vital member of the Foundations, he served with distinction as the Annual Giving Society Chairperson and was instrumental in its successful relaunch as The 1804 Club. He personally spearheaded top-tier sponsorship support for the annual SmartWomen Luncheon & Expo in support of those in the community unable to access life-saving mammography services.
Scott A. Lauretti has been an indispensable member of the Foundations, not least while acting as Chairman of the Board. His business savvy and accomplishments, demonstrated through successes at Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers in New York as well as his founding of SAL companies in Savannah, provided phenomenal insight to the needs and goals of the SJ/C Foundations. He was instrumental in championing the Foundations Advancing Excellence: Touching Lives campaign as Co-Chair, surpassing its three-year fundraising goal in just two years. He created the Emmy Foundation and helped raise thousands for the annual Fishin’ for Jamie Tournament, both of which were created to raise awareness of melanoma and to support research in its treatment.
Henry H. Minis has been a constant force and lifelong community ambassador for SJ/C and its Foundations. During his decade of service as a Trustee of the Foundations Board, he also served as both Vice Chairman and Chairman. He has brought the international business acumen and experience he gained as Vice President of Carson Products and in his current position of CEO of Redheads, LLC, a private investment company, to the Foundations’ mission. He was actively involved in the multiple fundraising efforts for SJ/C, most notably the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion, the Advancing Excellence/Touching Lives campaign for the ER expansion at St. Joseph’s Hospital, the SJ/C Leukemia Cup Regatta, and the annual Candler Clays Charity Shoot. Throughout it all, his infectious charm and acute wisdom was matched only by his passion for both his community and St. Joseph’s/Candler, and his inspiring work will not soon be forgotten.
The St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations support vital clinical programs, assist in the purchase of cutting-edge medical technology and enhance outreach programs designed to keep people in our community healthy. This important educational component helps our community be more proactive about their health and disease management.
The current Advancing Excellence: Touching Lives initiative includes projects to enhance the patient experience by supporting the following areas of St. Joseph’s/Candler:
- Advancements at St. Joseph’s Hospital, including emergency department expansion and The Heart Hospital.
- Advancements in Cancer Care at the Nancy N. and J. C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion.
- Enhancements at the Mary Telfair Women’s Hospital.
- Wellness Education and Community Outreach
To learn more or to make a donation, visit www.sjchs.org/foundations.
