Brunswick, Ga.

November 10, 2022 - Georgia’s beach water quality and swimming advisories are moving exclusively to a new, real-time map that will allow the public to find information on the go. 

The Georgia Healthy Beaches advisory map at GaHealthyBeaches.org is available on mobile and desktop platforms for beachgoers to pinpoint their location and find current advisories, as well as parking, first aid, and amenity information. 

