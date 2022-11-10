veterans_at_cemetery_header.jpeg

November 10, 2022 - The Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS), the state agency dedicated to advising, counseling, and assisting veterans and their families in receiving their rightful benefits, and Unite Us, the nation’s leading technology company connecting health and social care, are partnering to help meet the unmet needs of Georgia’s veteran population through a coordinated care network called Unite Georgia

The GDVS received an award of $6.1 million through the Georgia State Fiscal Recovery Fund’s Negative Economic Impact grant program. The grants are aimed at addressing financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and are intended to assist in speeding the recovery of the employment, tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors, as well as other industries.

