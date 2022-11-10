November 10, 2022 - The Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS), the state agency dedicated to advising, counseling, and assisting veterans and their families in receiving their rightful benefits, and Unite Us, the nation’s leading technology company connecting health and social care, are partnering to help meet the unmet needs of Georgia’s veteran population through a coordinated care network called Unite Georgia.
Nov. 10 - Georgia Department of Veterans Service and Unite Us team up to expand coordinated care network
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
The GDVS received an award of $6.1 million through the Georgia State Fiscal Recovery Fund’s Negative Economic Impact grant program. The grants are aimed at addressing financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and are intended to assist in speeding the recovery of the employment, tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors, as well as other industries.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- Nov. 9 - Savannah Ballet Theatre announces return of The Nutcracker at The Lucas Theater
- Nov. 7 - Savannah State University to Celebrate Annual Founders’ Day
- Nov. 2 - Balfour Beatty begins construction on Marion Lake Apartment Community in Savannah
- Nov. 3 - Colonial Terminals Announces Acquisition of IMTT’s Savannah, Georgia Terminals
- Nov. 4 - Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenberg & Shawe, LLP listed in 2023 “Best Law Firms” by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers
- Nov. 8 - Savannah-based Colonial Group anticipates expanding its specialty chemical business with new acquisition
- Nov. 1 - Unincorporated Chatham County Property Owners Begin Receiving Fire Fee Bills
- Nov. 7 - CEMA Enters the Enhanced Monitoring Phase for Subtropical Storm Nicole
- Oct. 18 - Savannah State University celebrates more than $2 million in philanthropic contributions
- Nov. 9 - Georgia Southern institute earns two OSHA grants to mitigate COVID-19 and educate Georgia’s agricultural community
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.