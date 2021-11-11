November 11, 2021 - Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, has announced that they now have the pediatric Pfizer vaccine available for children ages 5-11. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children ages 5 years and older can get an age-appropriate dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Scott Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, said “we’re doing everything we can to help get more people vaccinated. In addition, we will be offering to partner with schools to host clinics onsite, and interested organizations can reach out to us at 912.598.6312.”
For more information about Coastal Care Partners, visit coastalcarepartners.com.
