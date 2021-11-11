November 11, 2021 - The Coastal Health District HIV Prevention Program will offer free, confidential HIV testing events in observance of World AIDS Day.
The following testing events have been scheduled:
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth St. Brunswick
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
*Free frozen turkey for all who get tested. (Limit one per household)
Thursday, Nov. 18
Chatham County Health Department, 1395 Eisenhower Dr. Savannah
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
*Free frozen turkey for all who get tested. (Limit one per household)
Monday Nov. 29
Skylark Mobile Unit, 9607 Ford Avex, Richmond Hill
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Wednesday Dec. 1 – World AIDS Day
Diversity Health Center303 Fraser Dr., Hinesville
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Thursday Dec. 2
Coastal Community Health Services – Perry Park, 2211 Bartow St., Brunswick
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday Dec. 3
Star Castle, 550 Mall Blvd., Savannah
7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
*Free skating for all who get tested.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 Skylark Mobile Unit
229 W. General Screven Way, Hinesville
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
World AIDS Day is commemorated every year on December 1st. This year marks 40 years since the first cases of AIDS were reported.
The Coastal Health District, along with organizations all over the world, will hold events on and around that day to promote awareness of HIV/AIDS, remember those we have lost to the virus, and reaffirm our commitment to end the HIV epidemic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 1.2 million people aged 13 and older had HIV in the United States, and an estimated 13% of those were undiagnosed.
Several free testing events been scheduled throughout the Coastal Health District to coincide with World AIDS Day. Testing is confidential and results will be available in one minute. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive and counseling will be made available to those individuals.
HIV testing is always free at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties and available Monday through Friday – by appointment – during regular health department hours of operation. For locations and operational hours, go to gachd.org.
Anyone with questions about testing can call Diane DeVore at (912) 644-5828 or e-mail Diane.Devore@dph.ga.gov.
