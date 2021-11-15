November 15, 2021 - Palmetto Infusion celebrated the opening of its very first ambulatory infusion clinic in Savannah, Georgia, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Open House event on Nov. 10, 2021.
This new clinic is located at 7426 Hodgson Memorial Lane, Suite B, in the City of Savannah, making it the second Palmetto Infusion location in the state of Georgia, along with the Evans clinic.
The 4,600-square-foot infusion clinic, which opened to patients on April 7, 2021, is designed to accommodate the ever-increasing need for accessible ambulatory infusion services that are not only cost-effective for patients and payers but also are administered with the patients’ comfort and convenience in mind.
“We’ve been helping this medical community for years in Okatie and Beaufort, and it’s just a pleasure to finally be in the metropolitan area to provide a service so many patients desperately need,” said Palmetto Infusion’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jeremey Bunch. “When you think about how many miles people have to travel to get the care that they need—now they’ve cut those hours in half.”
This new clinic will aid in providing greater access to care for patients in Savannah and surrounding communities by offering the best treatment available for the lowest price possible, in a comfortable setting.
“We are so excited to finally be of service to the patients of Savannah and surrounding communities when it comes to getting this life-altering care,” said Palmetto Infusion CEO David Goodall. “Since 1999, we’ve committed ourselves to providing compassionate and cost-effective health care. With each location we open, especially in new markets like Savannah, we are ensuring even more patients can get the quality of care they need.”
The clinic has four private infusion rooms, as well as 17 additional chairs for patients, and is staffed with experienced and caring medical professionals. Each clinic offers comfortable recliners, warm blankets, complimentary WiFi, snacks, and TVs. Patient services include exemplary clinical patient care, emotional consoling with Palmetto Infusion’s Patient Advocate, insurance coordination, financial assistance programs, treatment education, and 24/7 clinical support.
