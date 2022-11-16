November 16, 2022 - The Coastal Health District will be hosting two free and confidential HIV testing events in observance of World AIDS Day.
On Monday, Nov. 21, attendees can get tested at the Chatham County Health Department located at 1395 Eisenhower Dr. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free frozen turkeys are available for all who get tested, while supplies last. Limit one turkey per household. Participants must be 16 years of age or older to get tested.
On Thursday, Dec. 1, testing will be available at the World AIDS Day Health Fair in Ellis Square from 3-6 p.m.
World AIDS Day is commemorated every year on Dec. 1. This year’s theme, “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV,” encourages people to unite globally to eliminate the disparities and inequities that create barriers to HIV testing, prevention, and access to HIV care.
Testing is confidential and results will be available in one minute. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive, and counseling will be made available to those individuals.
HIV testing is always free at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties and available Monday through Friday – by appointment – during regular health department hours of operation. For locations and operational hours, go to coastalhealthdistrict.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.