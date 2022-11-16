November 16, 2022 - The Coastal Health District will be hosting two free and confidential HIV testing events in observance of World AIDS Day.

On Monday, Nov. 21, attendees can get tested at the Chatham County Health Department located at 1395 Eisenhower Dr. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free frozen turkeys are available for all who get tested, while supplies last. Limit one turkey per household. Participants must be 16 years of age or older to get tested.

