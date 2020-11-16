November 16, 2020 - Free, confidential HIV testing events have been scheduled in observance of World AIDS Day. There will be giveaways at all events, while supplies last.
Upcoming Events
Free HIV Testing & Turkey Giveaway
Thursday, Nov. 19
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Chatham County Health Department
1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah
Get tested and get a free frozen turkey, face mask, and hand sanitizer while supplies last. (One turkey per household. Must be 16 years of age or older to get tested).
Free HIV Testing & Gift Card Giveaway
Chatham County Health Department
1602 Drayton Street, Savannah
Monday, Nov. 30
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Free testing and giveaways including gift cards, swag bags, and self-protection kits while supplies last.
Free HIV Testing & Gift Card Giveaway
Glynn County Health Department
Tuesday, Dec. 1
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick
Free testing and giveaways including gift cards, swag bags, and self-protection kits while supplies last.
Launched in 1988, World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1. The Coastal Health District, along with organizations all over the world, holds events on and around that day to promote awareness of HIV, decrease stigma surrounding HIV, and advocate for an end to the HIV epidemic. As a reminder, HIV testing is always free at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties and available Monday through Friday during regular health department hours of operation.
Masks required and social distancing observed at all events.
