November 27, 2020 - ExperCARE opened a third location in downtown Savannah on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
ExperCARE opened its first urgent care clinic in Richmond Hill 11 years ago and has been recognized as Savannah Magazine’s Best of Savannah year after year for its customer-focused, affordable access to high-quality healthcare.
“We don’t believe our patients should have to sacrifice service for convenience,” said Founder and CEO Catherine Grant. “When you’re sick or injured, you want to be seen right away in a clean and convenient location by a highly-qualified provider who accepts your insurance. Our team is committed to delivering the highest quality, personalized medical care and are thrilled to be adding a location in historic downtown Savannah.”
The newly renovated, 2,000-square-foot, state-of-the art facility at 818 Abercorn St. offers off-street parking and will be open 7 days a week, extended hours. ExperCARE’s award-winning healthcare team is equipped to handle all ages and is in-network with all major insurance carriers, offering a full range of urgent care services, including but not limited to illnesses, injuries, stitches/splinting as well as routine healthcare requests and occupational visits such as physicals, drug/alcohol testing, PFTs and audiometry.
ExperCARE’s newest clinic will be the first of its kind in the downtown area, expanding its reach to downtown business owners, residents and out-of-town visitors.
“Millions of visitors visit Savannah every year and inevitably some of those fall ill or become injured,” Grant said. “Now they have a quick and easy option just a block from Forsyth Park to see an experienced healthcare provider so they can enjoy the rest of their vacation.”
ExperCARE is in-network with all major health insurers and never requires an appointment. Affordable cash rates are also available. ExperCARE is locally owned and operated with three convenient locations. The Richmond Hill office opened in 2009, followed by the expansion into Savannah on Mall Boulevard in 2016 and the newest downtown location on Abercorn Street in 2020.
For more information, visit www.ExperCAREhealth.com.
