October 10, 2022 - Last week the Centers for Disease Control expanded the eligibility for monkeypox vaccination in the US. Now, even more people at risk of exposure can get vaccine protection.
Vaccination is available to persons age 18 and older, of any gender identity or sexual orientation, who:
- Have had multiple or anonymous sex partners with men who have sex with men in the last 6 months,
- Have had skin-to-skin or intimate contact (e.g., kissing, hugging) with persons who have had a rash or are suspected of having monkeypox in the last 6 months,
- Have had skin-to-skin or intimate contact (e.g., kissing, hugging) with persons at large venues or events in the past 6-months,
- Have engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 6-months (e.g., sex in exchange for money, shelter, food, and other goods or needs),
- Are HIV positive, or on HIV PrEP, or diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) (i.e., chancroid, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis),
- Are sexual partners of people with any of the above,
- Anticipate experiencing any of the above.
Early data underscore the effectiveness of monkeypox vaccination. Preliminary data from 32 states show that those who were eligible and did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were about 14 times more likely to become infected than those who did get the monkeypox vaccine. For those vaccinated, protection was seen as early as two weeks after their first vaccine dose.
Additionally, flu shots are now available. Call your health department to make an appointment for your flu shot, or attend one of the health department's drive-through flu shot events happening soon.
