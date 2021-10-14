October 14, 2021 - Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, recently announced the official opening of its Savannah location, to be managed and operated by Kimbra Waters. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families throughout Chatham, Liberty, Bryan, Long, and Tattnall counties, which includes Bloomingdale, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Pooler, Thunderbolt and Tybee Island. It hopes to bring approximately 70 new jobs to the region over the next year. Senior Helpers’ professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
“When it comes to helping others, I’ve always been particularly drawn to serving senior citizens, who are most vulnerable to illnesses and in need of the highest degree of care,” said Waters. “After witnessing my grandmother’s own battle with Alzheimer’s and learning of Senior Helpers’ team of specialized caregivers, who are trained in Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s disease care, I knew it was the perfect fit for me. We are proud to provide an essential resource to the Savannah community by helping to alleviate the stress associated with caregiving and ensure a better quality of life for both seniors and their families.”
Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Its caregivers in Savannah are trained to offer the highest level of care possible based on the company’s Senior Gems® Alzheimer’s and Dementia care program. As the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company’s Parkinson’s Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson’s Foundation’s Centers of Excellence network.
“We’re delighted to have Kimbra join our team as the newest Senior Helpers franchise owner,” said Peter Ross, Senior Helpers CEO. “Kimbra’s passion for helping others, combined with her dedication to serving senior citizens is essential in the senior care industry and will contribute greatly to our mission of providing exceptional in-home care for the elderly community.”
Kimbra Waters brings 30 years of customer service and care experience to her new role at Senior Helpers. Her history of empathizing with and acknowledging customer needs to create trust will serve her well in her new role with Senior Helpers.
Senior Helpers newest franchise office is located at 340 Eisenhower Dr Suite 520, in Savannah, GA, 31406. For more information, please visit www.seniorhelpers.com/ga/savannah. For inquiries, please call Kimbra Waters or Shanene Jones at (912) 999-7833 or email savannahinquiries@seniorhelpers.com. Senior Helpers of Savannah is also hiring caregivers. For more information on available jobs call (912) 999-7833 or email savannahjobs@seniorhelpers.com.
