October 18, 2021 - Memorial Health neurosurgeon Dr. Daniel Suh is the first in southeast Georgia to perform a rare treatment available for brain cancer patients. GammaTile Therapy, a surgically implanted radiation therapy, is the insertion of tiny tiles into the brain to delay the regrowth of a brain tumor.
The small tiles provide targeted radiation, limiting the damage to healthy tissue surrounding the cancer. The unique radiation treatment also reduces side effects such as brain damage or hair loss and the amount of radiation exposure to those close to the patient.
"It's an honor to have performed the first surgery in southeast Georgia," said Suh, board-certified neurosurgeon at Memorial Health. "Memorial Health is forward thinking and constantly evaluating new technology and procedures to improve the health of our community."
The GammaTile procedure is now available at three hospitals in Georgia, including Memorial Health.
During a tumor removal surgery, the tiles are placed at the tumor site. Similar to the size of a postage stamp, the tiles immediately begin killing cancer cells. The radiation process lasts approximately six weeks and the tiles are naturally resorbed by the body.
Prior to this new treatment option, brain cancer patients would undergo a standard tumor removal surgery, followed by several weeks of up to 30 treatments of radiation and chemotherapy.
To learn more about brain cancer treatment services at Memorial Health, visit memorialhealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.