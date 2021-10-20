October 20, 2021 - Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter and 6th Episcopal District (Georgia) AME churches are partnering to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease by asking AME congregations to wear purple on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Georgia AME Churches under the leadership of Bishop Reginald T. Jackson and it’s 500 churches. Supervisor Christy Davis Jackson, Esq. has a special relationship with the Alzheimer’s Association as she has served as a caregiver for her father, Lugene Davis, who was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2018.
“We all are affected one way or another by this dreadful disease called Alzheimer”, said Jackson. “Alzheimer disease is a disease that affects the brain, cognitive function and eventually your everyday activities. It not only affects the individual but also the entire family. We have to accept the fact that our loved one no longer can recognize who we are and cannot function on a daily basis as the person they use to be and that is very emotional for some. This takes a toll on the family. We have to pray and ask the Lord and Savior for strength to be able to endure and accept the changes that this dreadful disease has afflicted upon our loved one. We will continue and pray for a cure”, she added.
In October 2019, the Alzheimer’s Association® and the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) announced a three-year national partnership to better reach and engage the African American community with important information relating to Alzheimer’s detection, diagnosis, care, treatment, research and advocacy.
African Americans are at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. They are also less likely to have a diagnosis of their condition, resulting in less time for treatment and planning. The partnership will look to further inform AME Church members about the disease, risk factors, the importance of early diagnosis, and other important disease-related information.
November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month. The Alzheimer’s Association marks these events by recognizing and honoring the more than 11 million family members and friends across the U.S. who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.
To learn more about The Purple Sunday in Georgia, visit www.ame6.church or email Dr. Sylvia Moore, 6thdistrictwmsamec@gmail.com. To learn more about the care and support services offered by the Alzheimer’s Association or to become involved, visit alz.org/Georgia or call 800-272-3900.
