October 26, 2021 - The Tiny Beet, Savannah’s first and only Pediatric Lifestyle Medicine Direct Patient Care Practice, is open and now accepting new patients. Founded by longtime and well loved Savannah Pediatrician, Dr. Yolanda Rivera-Caudill, MD, FAAP, DipABLM, The Tiny Beet is the first of its kind in the Southeastern region. Dr. Caudill is committed to helping families live healthy lifestyles using evidence based science with an old school approach.
A 32 year seasoned physician, board certified in pediatrics and lifestyle medicine, Dr. Caudill has learned that a focus on the root cause of the patient’s health is most effective.
“I look forward to spending more time with my patients in this new environment,” says Dr. Caudill. “I am honored to continue improving the health of our Savannah community, one tiny step at a time.”
The Tiny Beet’s approach involves counseling patients on their lifestyle choices and spending more time with patients. In addition to more one on one time with the doctor, there are several other benefits to this practice approach, including: minimal or no wait times in the waiting room; text, phone, or telemedicine availability nearly 24/7; at home visits for newborns; Lifestyle Medicine teachings and no copays or unexpected bills. The Direct Patient Care model, similar to concierge medicine, allows for a tailored experience with each individual patient and works as a monthly membership. Memberships are dependent on the age of your child; and non-membership services are also available.
Located at 51 Johnny Mercer Blvd. Building A-2 Suite A on Wilmington Island, The Tiny Beet is securing spots for new patients by scheduling a Meet & Greet with Doctor Beet. For more information, visit www.tinybeet.com
