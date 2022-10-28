October 28, 2022 - The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.
People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.
Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give Nov.1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:
Bryan - Richmond Hill
- 11/3/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Richmond Hill High School, 1 Wildcat Drive
- 11/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Annes Catholic Church Richmond Hill, 10550 Ford Avenue
Bulloch
Brooklet
- 11/2/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Southeast Bulloch High School, 9184 Brooklet/Denmark Highway
Statesboro
- 11/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ogeechee Technical College Jack Hill Building, 20 Joe Kennedy Boulevard
- 11/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., East Georgia Regional Medical Center, 1499 Fair Road
- 11/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Matthew Catholic Church, 221 John Paul Ave
- 11/15/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Russell Union, 85 Georgia Ave
Chatham
Pooler
- 11/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Starbucks Pooler - Store #19248, 405 Pooler Parkway
Savannah
- 11/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., TJS Deemer Dana, 118 Park of Commerce Drive, Suite 200
- 11/1/2022: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/2/2022: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/3/2022: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/4/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/5/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/6/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/7/2022: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, 400 Airways Ave.
- 11/8/2022: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/9/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Candler Hospital, 5353 Reynolds Street
- 11/9/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mercer University School of Medicine - Savannah Campus, 1250 E. 66th Street
- 11/9/2022: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/10/2022: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/11/2022: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Strategic Healthcare Partners, 7505 Waters Ave.
- 11/12/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/13/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/14/2022: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
- 11/15/2022: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Savannah Blood Donation Center, 25 Tibet AVE
Effingham - Rincon
- 11/4/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rincon Chevrolet, 5480 GA Highway 21 South
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit https://www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.
