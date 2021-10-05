October 5, 2021 - Step One Automotive Group and community partner St. Joseph's/Candler Telfair Mammography Fund recently unveiled a pink wrapped Jeep Grand Cherokee L in a fundraising campaign for Paint the Town Pink. With a goal of 5,000 signatures to equal a $5,000 donation, Step One will dedicate the month of October to meeting these goals.
“Together we want to help raise awareness and drive out breast cancer and we thought this fun and different idea would be the most engaging way we could support this magnificent local foundation,” shares Step One Marketing Manager Maja Ciric. “The Jeep Grand Cherokee L will be on the showroom floor of the Chatham Parkway location and at community events around Savannah collecting signatures, we hope that our vibrant pink vehicle brings attention to this worthy foundation and their mission.”
“Each October we are grateful to work with organizations like Step One Auto for Paint the Town Pink to raise money for the Mammography Fund, which ensures those in our community, who are uninsured or underinsured, receive needed mammograms and other breast health services. In 2020, the Mammography Fund provided 459 screening mammograms, 90 diagnostic mammograms, 61 breast ultrasounds, 10 breast biopsies and had 714 images evaluated by radiologists,” shares Vernice Rackett, Executive Director for St. Joseph's/Candler Foundations.
Step One Automotive Group supports a variety of engagement opportunities for the military including; Enrichment and educational opportunities for military members and their families, community support for local military initiatives and entertainment events and employment initiatives for service members, veterans, and dependents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.