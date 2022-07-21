July 21, 2022 - Randal Hamilton has been appointed as chief executive officer of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Savannah. In his position as CEO, Hamilton oversees all day-to-day operations, as well as patient care and quality, at the 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 6510 Seawright Drive. He assumed the position in June 2022. 

“Randal brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to his new role at Encompass Health of Savannah, and his proven success delivering sustained growth and consistent results make him a great fit to lead our hospital,” said Ronnie Wagley, President of Encompass Health’s South Atlantic region. “I am confident the hospital will continue to provide exceptional care to the local community and beyond under his leadership.”

