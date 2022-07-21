July 21, 2022 - Randal Hamilton has been appointed as chief executive officer of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Savannah. In his position as CEO, Hamilton oversees all day-to-day operations, as well as patient care and quality, at the 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 6510 Seawright Drive. He assumed the position in June 2022.
“Randal brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to his new role at Encompass Health of Savannah, and his proven success delivering sustained growth and consistent results make him a great fit to lead our hospital,” said Ronnie Wagley, President of Encompass Health’s South Atlantic region. “I am confident the hospital will continue to provide exceptional care to the local community and beyond under his leadership.”
Hamilton began his career with the United States Navy, serving as an ocean systems technician analyst and later as a military police officer. He started his healthcare career as a nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. Over the past 14 years he served in multiple positions at Select Medical Corporation, including most recently as Regional CEO, overseeing Panama City, Gainesville and Pensacola regions. During his tenure at Select Medical Corporation, Hamilton managed challenges presented by the global COVID pandemic and Hurricane Michael. His leadership efforts led to improved overall quality of long-term acute care hospitals within the healthcare system through strategic and operational plans, enhanced culture and staff engagement.
Hamilton completed his associate degree in nursing from Pensacola Junior College, his bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of South Alabama, and his master’s degree in business administration from Liberty University.
