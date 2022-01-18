January 18, 2022 - Maginnis Orthodontics recently announced that Rebekah Anderson, DMD, MSD has joined the practice. Dr. Anderson will be seeing patients at Maginnis Orthodontics’ offices in Beaufort and Bluffton.
Highly accredited and accomplished, Dr. Anderson received her Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She went on to Boston University where she received her Master of Arts in Medical Sciences and her Doctor of Dental Medicine (where she graduated Summa Cum Laude). She also earned her Master of Science in Dentistry at the Medical University of South Carolina.
“Orthodontics is a joy for me for so many reasons, but my favorite part of this career, hands down, is the relationships that I have the opportunity to build with my patients,” said Dr. Anderson.
Dr. Anderson resides in Charleston, SC with her husband, Ryan, and two doodles, Cooper and Charlie. She loves learning to cook and playing golf in her spare time.
To learn more about Maginnis Orthodontics and Dr. Maginnis, visit www.maginnisorthodontics.com.
