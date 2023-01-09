January 9, 2022 - Reed Ely has joined Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, as Director of Clinic Operations. Ely will lead the company’s Skidaway Clinic day-to-day operations.
In making the announcement, Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, said, “As an R.N., Reed has what it takes to focus on our healthcare customers’ many needs. He is the perfect person to lead our clinic’s clinical and business operations.”
Ely began his nursing career at Candler Hospital in the Emergency Department. He later transferred to the Cath Lab at St. Joseph’s Hospital and then worked in the Cath Lab at Memorial Health. Ely was at Memorial when the hospital earned the Level 1 Emergency Cardiac Care designation.
Certified in BLS, ACLS, and PALS, he received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Georgia Southern University. His honors include receiving the Alumni Spotlight Award from the Abbie DeLoach Foundation.
Ely is originally from Macon, GA. He is a volunteer and member at Community Bible Church
