January 9, 2022 - Reed Ely has joined Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s  comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, as Director of Clinic Operations. Ely will lead the company’s Skidaway Clinic day-to-day operations.

In making the announcement, Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, said, “As an R.N., Reed has what it takes to focus on our healthcare customers’ many needs. He is the perfect person to lead our clinic’s clinical and business operations.”

