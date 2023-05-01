May 1, 2023 - ExperCARE Health has announced the addition of Rhonda Davis as its new Chief Financial Officer.
May 1, 2023 - ExperCARE Health has announced the addition of Rhonda Davis as its new Chief Financial Officer.
Davis brings over 30 years of accounting and finance experience to the ExperCARE team. She spent the first 15 years of her accounting career working in agri-business and developed an in-depth knowledge of cost accounting and budget projections. For the last 2 years, Davis has worked as the CFO for a national logistics organization. During which time she developed a global perspective on transportation, international commerce, and worked with major retail suppliers. She was additionally involved in site development and investment strategies in transloading, freight brokerage, and transportation. Prior to that time, she worked as the Director of Finance at a leading orthopedic system in Savannah for 10 years.
Davis, married to her husband Spencer of 27 years, spent over a dozen years supporting military families during peacetime operations and combat deployments, while raising their 2 sons, and continuing her education and professional development. Their time in the military allowed them to live across the U.S. in Kentucky, Alaska, Virginia, and finally settling in the great state of Georgia where she began her career in healthcare.
Davis graduated with an accounting degree from the University of Kentucky. She furthered her education from Columbia Southern University with a degree in Business Management and a graduate certificate in Healthcare Administration. She is currently working towards her Fellowship with the American College of Healthcare Executives.
“Rhonda has joined our team at such an incredible and exciting time,” said Catherine Grant, Founder and CEO. “As we expand access to top-quality, on-demand healthcare throughout the region, Rhonda’s depth of healthcare and finance experience will help drive us into our next chapter as a company.”
For more information, visit www.ExperCAREhealth.com.
